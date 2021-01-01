Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 778G – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G (Adreno 642L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 51%) AnTuTu 8 score – 497K vs 329K
  • Announced 1-year and 9-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 8 nm)
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 980
329099
Snapdragon 778G +51%
497406
CPU 120146 158948
GPU 88635 156422
Memory 62029 84831
UX 62998 100055
Total score 329099 497406
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980
1818
Snapdragon 778G +55%
2822

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 642L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 5 -
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3360 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Model number - SM7325
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G official site

