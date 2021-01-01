Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 780G – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 780G

Exynos 980
VS
Snapdragon 780G
Exynos 980
Snapdragon 780G

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 334K
  • Announced 1-year and 7-months later
  • 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Snapdragon 780G

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980
334887
Snapdragon 780G +57%
527314
CPU 120146 161413
GPU 88635 164393
Memory 62029 85627
UX 62998 114231
Total score 334887 527314

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980
1887
Snapdragon 780G +18%
2220

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 780G

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 642
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 5 -
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 770
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2220 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X53
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 March 2021
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site

