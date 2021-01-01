Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 780G
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G (Adreno 642). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 57%) AnTuTu 8 score – 527K vs 334K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 9% higher CPU clock speed (2400 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|161413
|GPU
|88635
|164393
|Memory
|62029
|85627
|UX
|62998
|114231
|Total score
|334887
|527314
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
701
Snapdragon 780G +25%
873
Multi-Core Score
1887
Snapdragon 780G +18%
2220
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 780G
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.4 GHz – Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
3x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|-
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 642
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|-
|Shading units
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 770
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2220 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X53
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G official site
