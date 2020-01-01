Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 835
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 (Adreno 540). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
56
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Announced 2 years and 10 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 18%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 281K
- Better instruction set architecture
- Performs 3% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- 11% higher CPU clock speed (2450 vs 2200 MHz)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +78%
696
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +10%
1883
1715
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +18%
332752
281291
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.45 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.9 GHz – Kryo 280 (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2450 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|128 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 540
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|710 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|256
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|558 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29.8 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Qualcomm aptX, Qualcomm Aqstic
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X16 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|November 2016
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|MSM8998
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 official site
