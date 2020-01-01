Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 855 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Higher GPU frequency (~23%)
  • Announced 9 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Performs 56% better in floating-point computations
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 30%) AnTuTu 8 score – 433K vs 332K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1883
Snapdragon 855 +42%
2668
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980
332752
Snapdragon 855 +30%
433723

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 855

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.1-A
L1 cache - 384 KB
L2 cache - 768 KB
L3 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count - 6.7 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 640
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 585 MHz
Cores 5 -
Number of ALUs 80 384
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 899 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 690
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X24 LTE, X50 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 20
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced September 2019 December 2018
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8150
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 official site

