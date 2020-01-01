Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 855 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~15%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Performs 80% better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 47%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 332K
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
696
Snapdragon 855 Plus +14%
795
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1883
Snapdragon 855 Plus +52%
2856
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
332752
Snapdragon 855 Plus +47%
487968
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|6.7 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|627 MHz
|Cores
|5
|-
|Number of ALUs
|80
|384
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|1036 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|34.1 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|July 2019
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8150-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
5 (100%)
Total votes: 5
Related Comparisons
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Exynos 9825
- Samsung Exynos 980 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 765
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 855
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 845
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Snapdragon 730G
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Samsung Exynos 9820
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G)