Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 860
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 (Adreno 640). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 860
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows better (up to 36%) AnTuTu 8 score – 453K vs 334K
- Announced 1-year and 7-months later
- 35% higher CPU clock speed (2960 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|136565
|GPU
|88635
|166857
|Memory
|62029
|94975
|UX
|62998
|110727
|Total score
|334887
|453946
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
701
Snapdragon 860 +7%
750
Multi-Core Score
1887
Snapdragon 860 +39%
2617
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 860
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.96 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
3x 2.42 GHz – Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2960 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.1-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 640
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Execution units
|5
|-
|Shading units
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 690
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 22MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X24 LTE, X50 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|March 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 official site
