Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 865 Plus
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~12%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 9 score – 709K vs 391K
- 41% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 10-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124952
|194861
|GPU
|98562
|238559
|Memory
|67798
|119661
|UX
|95757
|155514
|Total score
|391846
|709094
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
700
Snapdragon 865 Plus +33%
931
Multi-Core Score
1882
Snapdragon 865 Plus +78%
3358
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|74 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|104 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|56 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Asus ROG Phone 3
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 865 Plus
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.1 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|645 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|80
|512
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|1365 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|July 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AB
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Plus official site
