Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 870
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
70
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
50
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 391K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 5-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|124952
|189629
|GPU
|98562
|239863
|Memory
|67798
|105344
|UX
|95757
|142979
|Total score
|391846
|684184
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
700
Snapdragon 870 +45%
1013
Multi-Core Score
1882
Snapdragon 870 +83%
3437
|Image compression
|-
|180.6 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|25.25 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|54.7 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|56.95 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|28 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|3 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|989.1 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|88 FPS
[Ultra]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|59 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Ultra]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|102 FPS
[Ultra]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|107 FPS
[Ultra]
|Genshin Impact
|-
|49 FPS
[Ultra]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|60 FPS
[Ultra]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 870
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L1 cache
|-
|1 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1.8 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|10 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 650
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|675 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|2
|Shading units
|80
|512
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|1372 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|44 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 698
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X55
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|January 2021
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Model number
|-
|SM8250-AC
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1