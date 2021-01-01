Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 870 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 870

Exynos 980
VS
Snapdragon 870
Exynos 980
Snapdragon 870

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 (Adreno 650). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Higher GPU frequency (~7%)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Shows significantly better (up to 75%) AnTuTu 9 score – 684K vs 391K
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (3200 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 8 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Snapdragon 870

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980
391846
Snapdragon 870 +75%
684184
CPU 124952 189629
GPU 98562 239863
Memory 67798 105344
UX 95757 142979
Total score 391846 684184
GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980
700
Snapdragon 870 +45%
1013
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980
1882
Snapdragon 870 +83%
3437
Image compression - 180.6 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 25.25 images/s
Speech recognition - 54.7 words/s
Machine learning - 56.95 images/s
Camera shooting - 28 images/s
HTML 5 - 3 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 989.1 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 59 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Ultra]
Shadowgun Legends - 102 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 107 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 49 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Xiaomi Black Shark 4
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 870

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.2 GHz – Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L1 cache - 1 KB
L2 cache - 1.8 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
TDP 9 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 650
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 675 MHz
Execution units 5 2
Shading units 80 512
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 1372 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 44 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 698
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X55
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 January 2021
Class Mid range Flagship
Model number - SM8250-AC
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 official site

