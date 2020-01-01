Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 888 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 334K
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980
700
Snapdragon 888 +62%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1877
Snapdragon 888 +97%
3704
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980
334408
Snapdragon 888 +110%
703647

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache - 4 MB
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Adreno 660
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 720 MHz 700 MHz
Execution units 5 -
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 50 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 780
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 X60
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 24
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2500 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site

