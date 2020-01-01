Exynos 980 vs Snapdragon 888
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 (Adreno 660). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 703K vs 334K
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
- 29% higher CPU clock speed (2840 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
700
Snapdragon 888 +62%
1136
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1877
Snapdragon 888 +97%
3704
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
334408
Snapdragon 888 +110%
703647
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Snapdragon 888
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.84 GHz – Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
3x 2.42 GHz – Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2840 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|-
|4 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|TDP
|9 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Adreno 660
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|700 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|-
|Shading units
|80
|-
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|50 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 780
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0, UFS 3.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 200MP, 2x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|X60
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2500 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 316 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|December 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 official site
