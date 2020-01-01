Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Exynos 1080 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Exynos 1080

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Exynos 1080
Exynos 1080

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Exynos 1080 (Mali-G78 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 1080
  • Shows significantly better (up to 92%) AnTuTu 8 score – 641K vs 334K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 27% higher CPU clock speed (2800 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980
700
Exynos 1080 +23%
860
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1877
Exynos 1080 +58%
2970
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980
334408
Exynos 1080 +92%
641417

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Exynos 1080

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A -
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G78 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 5 -
Shading units 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Processor
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2960 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 November 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Samsung Exynos 1080 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
3 (100%)
Total votes: 3

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 1080 and Exynos 980, or ask any questions
