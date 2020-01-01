Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Exynos 2100 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Exynos 2100

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Exynos 2100 (Mali-G78 MP22). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 2100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 667K vs 334K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (5 versus 8 nm)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 1-year and 4-months later
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980
700
Exynos 2100 +58%
1109
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980
1877
Exynos 2100 +101%
3776
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980
334408
Exynos 2100 +100%
667464

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Exynos 2100

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.9 GHz – Cortex-X1
3x 2.8 GHz – Cortex-X78
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2900 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
Process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
TDP 9 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G78 MP22
Architecture Bifrost Vallhall 2
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Execution units 5 22
Shading units 80 352
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit -
Max size 8 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Ys
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 -
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced September 2019 December 2020
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site -

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 2100 and Exynos 980, or ask any questions
