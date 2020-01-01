Exynos 980 vs Exynos 880
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
51
48
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
39
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
73
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
54
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 290K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
- Announced 9 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +5%
696
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +3%
1883
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +15%
332752
290576
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|Process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali G76 MP5
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|-
|Cores
|5
|5
|Number of ALUs
|80
|80
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|576 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max size
|8 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|Exynos 5123
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|May 2020
|Class
|Mid range
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Samsung Exynos 880 official site
