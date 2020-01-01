Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Exynos 880 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Exynos 880 (Mali G76 MP5). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • 10% higher CPU clock speed (2200 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 15%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 290K
Pros of Samsung Exynos 880
  • Announced 9 months later

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +5%
696
Exynos 880
666
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +3%
1883
Exynos 880
1825
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +15%
332752
Exynos 880
290576

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
Process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali G76 MP5
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz -
Cores 5 5
Number of ALUs 80 80
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 576 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max size 8 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 64MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 Exynos 5123
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 18
5G support Yes Yes
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 2550 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 1280 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2020
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Samsung Exynos 880 official site

