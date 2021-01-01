Exynos 980 vs Exynos 8895
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
49
33
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
33
19
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
73
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
35
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
- Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 173K
- Announced 2-years and 7-months later
- Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
- Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
- Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
- 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|120146
|58492
|GPU
|88635
|54965
|Memory
|62029
|29058
|UX
|62998
|32663
|Total score
|329545
|173156
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +80%
683
379
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +19%
1846
1556
|Image compression
|-
|99.55 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|-
|14.55 images/s
|Speech recognition
|-
|26.3 words/s
|Machine learning
|-
|20.35 images/s
|Camera shooting
|-
|15.55 images/s
|HTML 5
|-
|1.52 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|-
|475.7 Krows/s
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Exynos 8895
CPU
|Architecture
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2200 MHz
|2314 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Process
|8 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|-
|3 billion
|TDP
|9 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali G76MP5
|Mali-G71 MP20
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|720 MHz
|900 MHz
|Execution units
|5
|20
|Shading units
|80
|320
|FLOPS
|576 Gigaflops
|349 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.1
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|11
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|2x 32 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|-
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|8 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3360 x 1440
|4096 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
|1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 120FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|192 kHz/24 bit
Connectivity
|Modem
|Exynos 5123
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 18
|LTE Cat. 16
|5G support
|Yes
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 2550 Mbps
|Up to 1000 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 1280 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|6
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|September 2019
|February 2017
|Class
|Mid range
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 980 official site
|Samsung Exynos 8895 official site
