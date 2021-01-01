Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Exynos 8895 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Exynos 8895

Exynos 980
VS
Exynos 8895
Exynos 980
Exynos 8895

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Exynos 8895 (Mali-G71 MP20). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Shows significantly better (up to 90%) AnTuTu 8 score – 329K vs 173K
  • Announced 2-years and 7-months later
  • Performs 65% better in floating-point computations
  • Has a smaller size transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 8895
  • Higher GPU frequency (~25%)
  • 5% higher CPU clock speed (2314 vs 2200 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 980
vs
Exynos 8895

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 980 +90%
329545
Exynos 8895
173156
CPU 120146 58492
GPU 88635 54965
Memory 62029 29058
UX 62998 32663
Total score 329545 173156
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 980 +80%
683
Exynos 8895
379
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 980 +19%
1846
Exynos 8895
1556
Image compression - 99.55 Mpixels/s
Face detection - 14.55 images/s
Speech recognition - 26.3 words/s
Machine learning - 20.35 images/s
Camera shooting - 15.55 images/s
HTML 5 - 1.52 Mnodes/s
SQLite - 475.7 Krows/s

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Exynos 8895

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.314 GHz – Exynos M2
4x 1.69 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2314 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion
TDP 9 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G71 MP20
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 900 MHz
Execution units 5 20
Shading units 80 320
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 349 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth - 29 Gbit/s
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 4096 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 28MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 120FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 192 kHz/24 bit

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 16
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 1000 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced September 2019 February 2017
Class Mid range Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Samsung Exynos 8895 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 8895 and Exynos 980, or ask any questions
