Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 980 vs Exynos 9609 – what's better?

Exynos 980 vs Exynos 9609

Exynos 980
Exynos 980
VS
Exynos 9609
Exynos 9609

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 980 (with Mali G76MP5 graphics) and Exynos 9609 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 980
  • Performs 2.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 76%) AnTuTu 8 score – 332K vs 189K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9609
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 980 +108%
696
Exynos 9609
335
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 980 +49%
1883
Exynos 9609
1260
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 980 +76%
332752
Exynos 9609
189103

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 980 and Exynos 9609

CPU

Architecture 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.6 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
Process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count - 3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali G76MP5 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 720 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 5 3
Number of ALUs 80 -
FLOPS 576 Gigaflops 259 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.1 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 2133 MHz -
Bus 2x 32 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max size 8 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3360 x 1440 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Exynos 5123 -
4G support LTE Cat. 18 LTE Cat. 12
5G support Yes No
Download speed Up to 2550 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 1280 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 6 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced September 2019 May 2019
Class Mid range Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 980 official site Samsung Exynos 9609 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Exynos 9609 and Exynos 980 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish