Exynos 9810 vs A10 Fusion
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
43
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
40
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
- Has 4 cores more
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- Announced 1 year and 4 months later
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 250K
- 24% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2340 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
A10 Fusion +13%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +43%
2022
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +27%
318011
250869
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
|Cores
|8
|4
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2340 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|3 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|3.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|PowerVR GT7600
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|18
|6
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|115 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2048 x 1536
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|Qualcomm MDM9645M
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2016
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
