Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs A10 Fusion – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs A10 Fusion

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
A10 Fusion
A10 Fusion

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the older 4-core Apple A10 Fusion (PowerVR GT7600) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 5.7x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 4 cores more
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 1 year and 4 months later
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 250K
  • 24% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2340 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Apple A10 Fusion
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
691
A10 Fusion +13%
782
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +43%
2022
A10 Fusion
1413
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +27%
318011
A10 Fusion
250869

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and A10 Fusion

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.34 GHz – Hurricane
2x 0 GHz – Zephyr
Cores 8 4
Frequency 2900 MHz 2340 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 3 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 3.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 PowerVR GT7600
Architecture Bifrost Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 18 6
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 115 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 3 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2048 x 1536
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 32MP, 2x 12MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE Qualcomm MDM9645M
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 September 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (46.7%)
8 (53.3%)
Total votes: 15

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of A10 Fusion and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish