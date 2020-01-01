Exynos 9810 vs A11 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the older 6-core Apple A11 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
57
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
42
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
53
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 2x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has 2 cores more
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2390 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
A11 Bionic +36%
939
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A11 Bionic +16%
2346
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
316853
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.39 GHz – Monsoon
4x 0 GHz – Mistral
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2390 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|64 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|8 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|4.3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|18
|3
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|325 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.1
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|3 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2436 x 1125
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 12MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
Cast your vote
17 (70.8%)
7 (29.2%)
Total votes: 24
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9810
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and Apple A11 Bionic
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 and Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and Apple A11 Bionic
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and Apple A11 Bionic