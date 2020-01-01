Exynos 9810 vs A14 Bionic
We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
95
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
98
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
94
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
96
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
- Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 318K
- Announced 2 years and 9 months later
- 7% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2900 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
A14 Bionic +132%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
A14 Bionic +104%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
A14 Bionic +82%
579122
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
|Cores
|8
|6
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|3100 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.4-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|11.8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Apple GPU
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|-
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|18
|4
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|-
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|-
|DirectX version
|12
|-
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|-
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|-
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|NVMe
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2732 x 2048
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|-
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
