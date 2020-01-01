Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs A14 Bionic – what's better?

We compared the 8-core Samsung Exynos 9810 (Mali-G72MP18) with the newer 6-core Apple A14 Bionic (Apple GPU) SoC. Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 2 cores more
Pros of Apple A14 Bionic
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 82%) AnTuTu 8 score – 579K vs 318K
  • Announced 2 years and 9 months later
  • 7% higher CPU clock speed (3100 vs 2900 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
691
A14 Bionic +132%
1601
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
A14 Bionic +104%
4133
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
A14 Bionic +82%
579122

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and A14 Bionic

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 3.1 GHz – Lightning
4x 1.8 GHz – Thunder
Cores 8 6
Frequency 2900 MHz 3100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.4-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 11.8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Apple GPU
Architecture Bifrost -
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 18 4
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB -

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Neural Engine
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2732 x 2048
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9, Motion JPEG
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV, AC-3, E-AC-3, AAX, AAX+

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 September 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

