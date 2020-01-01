Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 659 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 659

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Kirin 659
Kirin 659

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 659 (Mali-T830 MP2 ). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 16x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Announced 1 year later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 659
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +256%
691
Kirin 659
194
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +126%
2022
Kirin 659
894
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Kirin 659
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 659

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A53
4x 1.7 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-T830 MP2
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 18 2
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 41 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 13MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 1080p at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 4
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 659 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish