Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 820
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Hisilicon Kirin 820 (Mali G-57 MP6). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
61
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
54
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
75
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
58
63
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
- Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Hisilicon Kirin 820
- Announced 2 years and 3 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Shows better (up to 19%) AnTuTu 8 score – 378K vs 318K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +6%
691
650
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
Kirin 820 +26%
2552
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Kirin 820 +19%
378589
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|1x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.22 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G-57 MP6
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|-
|Cores
|18
|6
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|652 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|Balong 5000
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 22
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|March 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
