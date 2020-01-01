Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 9000 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 9000

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Kirin 9000
Kirin 9000

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 9000 (Mali-G78 MP24). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 9000
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (5 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 69%) AnTuTu 8 score – 529K vs 313K
  • Announced 2 years and 10 months later
  • Supports 64% higher memory bandwidth (44 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • 8% higher CPU clock speed (3130 vs 2900 MHz)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
678
Kirin 9000 +33%
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
1986
Kirin 9000 +62%
3220
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
313747
Kirin 9000 +69%
529116

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 9000

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3.13 GHz – Cortex-A77
3x 2.54 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2.05 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 3130 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 5 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 15.3 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G78 MP24
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 18 24
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2750 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 44 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes AI accelerator
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 -
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 19 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 October 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

