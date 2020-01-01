Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 950
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
56
31
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
39
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
- Announced 2 years and 2 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
- Better instruction set architecture
- Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
- Higher GPU frequency (~6%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +104%
691
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +57%
2022
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
н/д
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-T880 MP4
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Midgard
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|900 MHz
|Cores
|18
|4
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|122 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|11.2
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|-
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 32 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|25.6 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|4 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|No
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 6
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 50 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|November 2015
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
