Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 950 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 950

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Kirin 950
Kirin 950

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 950 (Mali-T880 MP4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 5.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
  • Supports 5% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 25.6 GB/s)
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 950
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +104%
691
Kirin 950
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +57%
2022
Kirin 950
1287
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Kirin 950
н/д

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 950

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A72
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-T880 MP4
Architecture Bifrost Midgard
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 18 4
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 122 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.2

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz -
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 25.6 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 21MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 6
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 50 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 November 2015
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 950 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish