We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 960 (Mali-G71 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 2.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 16 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 45%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 218K
  • Announced 1 year and 3 months later
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 960
  • Higher GPU frequency (~22%)
  • Supports 7% higher memory bandwidth (28.8 against 26.82 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +82%
691
Kirin 960
380
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +27%
2022
Kirin 960
1593
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +45%
318011
Kirin 960
218909

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 960

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 64 KB
L2 cache - 4 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 16 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 4 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G71 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 1037 MHz
Cores 18 8
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 282 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 11.3

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 28.8 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 4 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes No
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 13
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 October 2016
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 960 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
