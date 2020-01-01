Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 970
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
37
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
34
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
56
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
42
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 90% better in floating-point computations
- Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 235K
- 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
- Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +76%
691
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +45%
2022
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +35%
318011
235052
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2360 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|2 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|5.5 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G72 MP12
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|746 MHz
|Cores
|18
|12
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|347 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1833 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|29 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|4.2
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|September 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site
Cast your vote
8 (80%)
2 (20%)
Total votes: 10
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Apple A12 Bionic and Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus and Samsung Exynos 9810
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 and Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 and HiSilicon Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 710 and Kirin 970
- HiSilicon Kirin 990 (4G) and Kirin 970
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 and HiSilicon Kirin 970