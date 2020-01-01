Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 970 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 970

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Kirin 970
Kirin 970

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 970 (Mali G72 MP12). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 90% better in floating-point computations
  • Shows better (up to 35%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 235K
  • 23% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2360 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 970
  • Supports 8% higher memory bandwidth (29 against 26.82 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +76%
691
Kirin 970
392
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +45%
2022
Kirin 970
1392
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +35%
318011
Kirin 970
235052

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 970

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.36 GHz – Cortex A73
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2360 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 2 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali G72 MP12
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 746 MHz
Cores 18 12
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 347 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1833 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 29 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV 32 bit@384 kHz, HD-audio

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 September 2017
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site HiSilicon Kirin 970 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 970 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
