Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 980
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
71
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
65
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 318K
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 26.82 GB/s)
- Announced 8 months later
- Performs 5% better in floating-point computations
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Kirin 980 +1%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
Kirin 980 +23%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Kirin 980 +27%
403506
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|6.9 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76 MP10
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|18
|10
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|691 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3120 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1400 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site
