Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 980 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 980

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Kirin 980
Kirin 980

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 980 (Mali G76 MP10). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 980
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows better (up to 27%) AnTuTu 8 score – 403K vs 318K
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Performs 5% better in floating-point computations

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810
691
Kirin 980 +1%
696
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
Kirin 980 +23%
2486
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Kirin 980 +27%
403506

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 980

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 1.92 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 6.9 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP10
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 18 10
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 691 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1400 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS

Info

Announced January 2018 August 2018
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site HiSilicon Kirin 980 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
23 (35.9%)
41 (64.1%)
Total votes: 64

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 980 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish