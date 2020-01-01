Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 990 (5G)
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
- Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 318K
- Announced 1 year and 9 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 26.82 GB/s)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Kirin 990 (5G) +11%
768
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
Kirin 990 (5G) +54%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Kirin 990 (5G) +58%
503438
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2860 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|8 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali G76 MP16
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700 MHz
|Cores
|18
|16
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|896 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|31.78 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Da Vinci
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3840 x 2160
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|-
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VC-1
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|Balong 5G
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 2300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 1250 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|October 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site
