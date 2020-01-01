Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 990 (5G) – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 990 (5G)

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) (Mali G76 MP16). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Higher GPU frequency (~21%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 58%) AnTuTu 8 score – 503K vs 318K
  • Announced 1 year and 9 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Performs 36% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 18% higher memory bandwidth (31.78 against 26.82 GB/s)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
Kirin 990 (5G) +54%
3122
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Kirin 990 (5G) +58%
503438

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 990 (5G)

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.86 GHz – Cortex-A76
2x 2.36 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.95 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2860 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 512 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 8 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali G76 MP16
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700 MHz
Cores 18 16
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 896 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 31.78 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3840 x 2160
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP -
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 8K at 30FPS, 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VC-1
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE Balong 5G
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 21
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 2300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 1250 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 October 2019
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site HiSilicon Kirin 990 (5G) official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 990 (5G) and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
