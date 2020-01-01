Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 985 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Kirin 985

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Hisillicon Kirin 985 (Mali-G77 MP8). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2580 MHz)
  • Performs 1% better in floating-point computations
Pros of Hisillicon Kirin 985
  • Announced 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
  • Supports 27% higher memory bandwidth (34.1 against 26.82 GB/s)
  • Shows better (up to 23%) AnTuTu 8 score – 392K vs 318K

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
Kirin 985
н/д
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Kirin 985 +23%
392336

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Kirin 985

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 2.58 GHz – Cortex-A76
3x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 1.84 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2580 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G77 MP8
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 18 8
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 652 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 34.1 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 3120 x 1440
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE Balong 5000
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 22
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1277 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 177 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 April 2020
Class Flagship Flagship
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Kirin 985 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
