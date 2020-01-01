Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 1000L
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1000L (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1000L
- Announced 1 year and 11 months later
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
- Shows better (up to 7%) AnTuTu 8 score – 339K vs 318K
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
691
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
2022
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
318011
Dimensity 1000L +7%
339319
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A77
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2600 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G77 MC9
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|18
|9
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.0
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3200 x 1800
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|Mediatek M70
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 24
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 210 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|November 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6885Z
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 1000L official site
