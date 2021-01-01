Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 1100 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1100 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 12% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2600 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1100
  • Shows significantly better (up to 81%) AnTuTu 8 score – 581K vs 322K
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Dimensity 1100

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810
322031
Dimensity 1100 +81%
581794
CPU 104047 -
GPU 124265 -
Memory 46604 -
UX 41080 -
Total score 322031 581794

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Dimensity 1100

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2600 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 572 MHz -
Execution units 18 9
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1100 official site

