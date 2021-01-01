Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 1200 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 1200

Exynos 9810
VS
Dimensity 1200
Exynos 9810
Dimensity 1200

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 1200 (Mali-G77 MC9). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v9
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Gaming
  7. Specs
  8. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 1200
  • Announced 3-years and 1-month later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 60%) AnTuTu 9 score – 669K vs 417K
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Dimensity 1200

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810
417548
Dimensity 1200 +60%
669949
CPU 111745 170589
GPU 140381 233643
Memory 72698 118786
UX 90338 145445
Total score 417548 669949
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810
2044
Dimensity 1200 +63%
3330
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 68 FPS
[Ultra]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 60 FPS
[High]
Fortnite - 28 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 71 FPS
[Ultra]
World of Tanks Blitz - 88 FPS
[Ultra]
Genshin Impact - 51 FPS
[Ultra]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 60 FPS
[Ultra]
Device - Oppo Realme GT Neo
1080 x 2400
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Dimensity 1200

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 1x 3 GHz – Cortex-A78
3x 2.6 GHz – Cortex-A78
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 3000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G77 MC9
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 572 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 18 9
Shading units 288 144
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 4266 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 200MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 19
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 January 2021
Class Flagship Flagship
Model number - MT6893
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 1200 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

Related Comparisons

1. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 vs Samsung Exynos 9810
2. Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G vs Samsung Exynos 9810
3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 vs Samsung Exynos 9810
4. Samsung Exynos 9825 vs Exynos 9810
5. HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Samsung Exynos 9810
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
7. Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200
10. HiSilicon Kirin 9000 vs MediaTek Dimensity 1200

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 1200 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish