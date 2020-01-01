Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 700 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 700

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Supports 57% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 286K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
  • Announced 2-years and 11-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Dimensity 700

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810 +10%
315954
Dimensity 700
286122
CPU 104047 -
GPU 124265 -
Memory 46604 -
UX 41080 -
Total score 315954 286122

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +28%
688
Dimensity 700
538
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +17%
2028
Dimensity 700
1727
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Dimensity 700

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 572 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 12 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 November 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site

