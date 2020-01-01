Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 700
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 700 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Supports 57% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 10%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 286K
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 700
- Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
- Announced 2-years and 11-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (7 versus 10 nm)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|104047
|-
|GPU
|124265
|-
|Memory
|46604
|-
|UX
|41080
|-
|Total score
|315954
|286122
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +28%
688
538
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +17%
2028
1727
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Dimensity 700
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|950 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|2
|Shading units
|288
|-
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|12 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 211 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|November 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 official site
