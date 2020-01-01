Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 800 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 800

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 800 ( Mali-G57 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Supports 57% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 800
  • Announced 2 years later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (7 versus 10 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +27%
691
Dimensity 800
545
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810
2022
Dimensity 800 +9%
2201
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Dimensity 800 +1%
321314

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Dimensity 800

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 7 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G57 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 18 4
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 80MP, 2x 32MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 211 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS

Info

Announced January 2018 December 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 800 official site

