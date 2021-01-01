Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 810 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 810

Exynos 9810
VS
Dimensity 810
Exynos 9810
Dimensity 810

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
  • Supports 57% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17.07 GB/s)
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 387K
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~49%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Dimensity 810

AnTuTu 9

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810 +8%
417888
Dimensity 810
387476
CPU 111745 113696
GPU 140381 85477
Memory 72698 76385
UX 90338 105966
Total score 417888 387476
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +11%
693
Dimensity 810
626
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +6%
2048
Dimensity 810
1932
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Dimensity 810

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 512 KB
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 12 billion
TDP 5 W 8 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G57 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Valhall
GPU frequency 572 MHz 850 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 32
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 208 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 17.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9810 MT6833V
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 810 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
