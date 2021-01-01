Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 810
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 810 (Mali-G57 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
43
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
57
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 3.2x better in floating-point computations
- Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 810
- Supports 57% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 17.07 GB/s)
- 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
- Shows better (up to 8%) AnTuTu 9 score – 417K vs 387K
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 810
- Announced 3-years and 8-months later
- Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~49%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 9
|CPU
|111745
|113696
|GPU
|140381
|85477
|Memory
|72698
|76385
|UX
|90338
|105966
|Total score
|417888
|387476
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +11%
693
626
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +6%
2048
1932
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|-
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|-
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|-
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|-
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|-
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|-
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|-
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Dimensity 810
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2400 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|512 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|12 billion
|TDP
|5 W
|8 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Valhall
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|850 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|2
|Shading units
|288
|32
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|208 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|17.07 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|16 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Yes
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.2
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|-
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|-
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|August 2021
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|S5E9810
|MT6833V
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|MediaTek Dimensity 810 official site
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1