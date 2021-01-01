Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 900 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 900

Exynos 9810
VS
Dimensity 900
Exynos 9810
Dimensity 900

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 900 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 21% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2400 MHz)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 900
  • Announced 3-years and 5-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 52%) AnTuTu 8 score – 487K vs 320K

Benchmarks

AnTuTu 8

Exynos 9810
320231
Dimensity 900 +52%
487978
CPU 104047 -
GPU 124265 -
Memory 46604 -
UX 41080 -
Total score 320231 487978

GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Multi-Core Score
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.4 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2400 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 572 MHz -
Execution units 18 4
Shading units 288 -
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 -
OpenCL version 2.0 -
DirectX version 12 -

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 -
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps -
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps -
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 May 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MT6877
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 900 official site

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Dimensity 900 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
