Exynos 9810 vs Dimensity 920

Exynos 9810
VS
Dimensity 920
Exynos 9810
Dimensity 920

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Dimensity 920 (Mali-G68 MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

CPU Performance
Gaming Performance
Battery life
NanoReview Score
Key Differences

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Has 2 MB larger L3 cache size than the Dimensity 920
  • 16% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2500 MHz)
  • Supports 22% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 22.07 GB/s)
Pros of MediaTek Dimensity 920
  • Announced 3-years and 8-months later
  • Has a smaller size transistor (6 versus 10 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~66%)
  • Shows better (up to 21%) AnTuTu 9 score – 494K vs 409K

Benchmarks

SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Dimensity 920

AnTuTu 9

Exynos 9810
409222
Dimensity 920 +21%
494517
CPU 111745 139277
GPU 140381 128453
Memory 72698 96272
UX 90338 134315
Total score 409222 494517
GeekBench 5

Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810
674
Dimensity 920 +17%
787
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810
1972
Dimensity 920 +30%
2570
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.5 GHz – Cortex-A78
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2500 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Process 10 nanometers 6 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 12 billion
TDP 5 W 10 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G68 MC4
Architecture Bifrost Valhall 2
GPU frequency 572 MHz 950 MHz
Execution units 18 4
Shading units 288 64
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 3200 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 22.07 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 16 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1, UFS 3.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 108MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, AV1, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 316 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 August 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number S5E9810 MT6877T
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Dimensity 920 official site

