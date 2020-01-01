Exynos 9810 vs Helio G85
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G85 (Mali-G52 MP2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
32
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
25
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
54
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
36
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Supports 100% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.41 GB/s)
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 55%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 205K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G85
- Announced 2 years and 4 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +95%
691
355
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +58%
2022
1278
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +55%
318011
205538
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Mali-G52 MP2
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Bifrost
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|1000 MHz
|Cores
|18
|2
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|13.41 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Neural Engine
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|2K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 7
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 300 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 100 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|April 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|MediaTek Helio G85 official site
