Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Helio G88 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Helio G88

Exynos 9810
VS
Helio G88
Exynos 9810
Helio G88

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G88 (Mali-G52 MC2). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. AnTuTu v8
  5. GeekBench 5
  6. Specs
  7. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Shows significantly better (up to 63%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 192K
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio G88
  • Announced 3-years and 6-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~75%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Helio G88

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810 +63%
315336
Helio G88
192977
CPU 104047 74619
GPU 124265 33985
Memory 46604 42103
UX 41080 43577
Total score 315336 192977
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +101%
672
Helio G88
335
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +55%
2005
Helio G88
1290
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s -
Face detection 23.8 images/s -
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s -
Machine learning 48.25 images/s -
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s -
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s -
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s -

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Helio G88

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A75
6x 1.8 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G52 MC2
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 572 MHz 1000 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 32
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit -
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Yes
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 2K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 100 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2021
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Helio G88 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
2. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
3. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Exynos 9820
4. Samsung Exynos 9810 and HiSilicon Kirin 980
5. Samsung Exynos 9810 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus
6. MediaTek Helio G88 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
7. MediaTek Helio G88 and Helio G90T
8. MediaTek Helio G88 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
9. MediaTek Helio G88 and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
10. MediaTek Helio G88 and Helio G95

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G88 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish