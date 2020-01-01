Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Helio G90 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Helio G90

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Helio G90
Helio G90

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio G90 (Mali-G76MC4). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 225K
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
Pros of MediaTek Helio G90
  • Announced 1 year and 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +34%
691
Helio G90
516
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +22%
2022
Helio G90
1652
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +41%
318011
Helio G90
225534

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Helio G90

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Cortex-A76
6x 2 GHz – Cortex-A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G76MC4
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 720 MHz
Cores 18 4
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 10 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Da Vinci
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou

Info

Announced January 2018 July 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Helio G90 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Helio G90 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish