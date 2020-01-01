Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Helio P70 – what's better?

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P70 (Mali-G72 MP3). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 2.6x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 65%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 192K
  • 38% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2100 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of MediaTek Helio P70
  • Announced 10 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~6%)

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +131%
691
Helio P70
299
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +45%
2022
Helio P70
1395
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +65%
318011
Helio P70
192309

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.1 GHz – Cortex-A73
4x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2100 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 5.5 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Mali-G72 MP3
Architecture Bifrost Bifrost
GPU frequency 850 MHz 900 MHz
Cores 18 3
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 255 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s -
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes NeuroPilot
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2160 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 20MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 1K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 4.2
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 October 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Helio P70 official site

