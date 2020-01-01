Exynos 9810 vs Helio P90
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P90 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
36
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
23
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
52
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
37
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 44%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 220K
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P90
- Announced 10 months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~14%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +74%
691
398
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +35%
2022
1503
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +44%
318011
220657
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8.2-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|PowerVR GM9446
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|PowerVR Rogue
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|970 MHz
|Cores
|18
|3
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|124 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|APU 2.0
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|-
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|November 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|MT6779
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|MediaTek Helio P90 official site
