We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and MediaTek Helio P95 (PowerVR GM9446). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 50%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 212K
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 12 nm)
Pros of MediaTek Helio P95
  • Announced 2 years and 2 months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~14%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +73%
691
Helio P95
399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +34%
2022
Helio P95
1512
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +50%
318011
Helio P95
212025

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Helio P95

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Cortex A75
6x 2 GHz – Cortex A55
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 12 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 PowerVR GM9446
Architecture Bifrost PowerVR Rogue
GPU frequency 850 MHz 970 MHz
Cores 18 3
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 13.91 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes APU 2.0
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 64MP, 2x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE -
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site MediaTek Helio P95 official site

