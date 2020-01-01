Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 625 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 625

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
Snapdragon 625
Snapdragon 625

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 (Adreno 506). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 5.3x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 260% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 7.46 GB/s)
  • Announced 1 year and 11 months later
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
  • Compatible with the latest DirectX 12
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +304%
691
Snapdragon 625
171
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +96%
2022
Snapdragon 625
1032
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 625

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 8x 2 GHz – Cortex-A53
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 2 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 506
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 650 MHz
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 96
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 124 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 11.1

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 933 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 1x 32 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 7.46 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 546
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 1920 x 1200
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 24MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X9
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 7
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 300 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 February 2016
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - MSM8953
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 official site

