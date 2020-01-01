Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 636
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 (Adreno 509). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
52
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 3.6x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2.1x) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 148K
- 61% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 1800 MHz)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~18%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Compatible with the latest DirectX 12.1
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +152%
691
274
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +79%
2022
1127
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +114%
318011
148783
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.6 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|2 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 509
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|720 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|184 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12.1
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|-
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2340 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|October 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM636
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 official site
