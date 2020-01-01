Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 660
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
- Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 157K
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Announced 8 months later
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +104%
691
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +53%
2022
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +101%
318011
157824
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L2 cache
|-
|1 MB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|1.75 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 512
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 500
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|850 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|217 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|1.2
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|4x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 680
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2560 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|May 2017
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM660
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site
