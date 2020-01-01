Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 660 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 660

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 660
Snapdragon 660

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 (Adreno 512). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 3x better in floating-point computations
  • Shows significantly better (up to 2x) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 157K
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 14 nm)
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Announced 8 months later
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +104%
691
Snapdragon 660
339
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +53%
2022
Snapdragon 660
1319
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +101%
318011
Snapdragon 660
157824

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 660

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.84 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L2 cache - 1 MB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 14 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion 1.75 billion

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 512
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 500
GPU frequency 850 MHz 850 MHz
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 217 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.0
OpenCL version 2.0 1.2
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 4x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 680
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2560 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 May 2017
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM660
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 official site

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
7 (87.5%)
1 (12.5%)
Total votes: 8

Related Comparisons

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 660 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish