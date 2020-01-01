Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 662
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
52
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 179K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~31%)
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2 years and 1 month later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +120%
691
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +44%
2022
1407
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +77%
318011
179359
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|650 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|96
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 683
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X11
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 13
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 390 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.1
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|January 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM615
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 official site
