We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 178K
  • 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 1-year and 3-months later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~5%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
Exynos 9810
vs
Snapdragon 665

AnTuTu 8

The AnTuTu Benchmark measures CPU, GPU, RAM, and I/O performance in different scenarios
Exynos 9810 +77%
315954
Snapdragon 665
178230
CPU 104047 71698
GPU 124265 33657
Memory 46604 42670
UX 41080 32113
Total score 315954 178230

GeekBench 5

The GeekBench test shows raw single-threaded and multithreaded CPU performance
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +118%
688
Snapdragon 665
315
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +50%
2028
Snapdragon 665
1356
Image compression 115.35 Mpixels/s 87.65 Mpixels/s
Face detection 23.8 images/s 12.2 images/s
Speech recognition 46.95 words/s 21.45 words/s
Machine learning 48.25 images/s 16.65 images/s
Camera shooting 17.45 images/s 10.9 images/s
HTML 5 2.02 Mnodes/s 1.8 Mnodes/s
SQLite 633.2 Krows/s 468 Krows/s

Gaming

Table of average FPS and graphics settings in mobile games
PUBG Mobile - 29 FPS
[Low]
Call of Duty: Mobile - 28 FPS
[Ultra]
Fortnite - 27 FPS
[Low]
Shadowgun Legends - 53 FPS
[Low]
World of Tanks Blitz - 57 FPS
[Medium]
Mobile Legends: Bang Bang - 30 FPS
[High]
Device - Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 665

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2200 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W 5 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 610
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 572 MHz 600 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 96
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 273 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 686
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 60FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X12
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS

Info

Announced January 2018 April 2019
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM6125
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site

