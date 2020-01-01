Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 665
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 (Adreno 610). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 2.4x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 77%) AnTuTu 8 score – 315K vs 178K
- 32% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2200 MHz)
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1-year and 3-months later
- Higher GPU frequency (~5%)
BenchmarksPerformance tests in popular benchmarks
SoC:
vs
AnTuTu 8
|CPU
|104047
|71698
|GPU
|124265
|33657
|Memory
|46604
|42670
|UX
|41080
|32113
|Total score
|315954
|178230
GeekBench 5
Single-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +118%
688
315
Multi-Core Score
Exynos 9810 +50%
2028
1356
|Image compression
|115.35 Mpixels/s
|87.65 Mpixels/s
|Face detection
|23.8 images/s
|12.2 images/s
|Speech recognition
|46.95 words/s
|21.45 words/s
|Machine learning
|48.25 images/s
|16.65 images/s
|Camera shooting
|17.45 images/s
|10.9 images/s
|HTML 5
|2.02 Mnodes/s
|1.8 Mnodes/s
|SQLite
|633.2 Krows/s
|468 Krows/s
Gaming
|PUBG Mobile
|-
|29 FPS
[Low]
|Call of Duty: Mobile
|-
|28 FPS
[Ultra]
|Fortnite
|-
|27 FPS
[Low]
|Shadowgun Legends
|-
|53 FPS
[Low]
|World of Tanks Blitz
|-
|57 FPS
[Medium]
|Mobile Legends: Bang Bang
|-
|30 FPS
[High]
|Device
|-
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 8T
1080 x 2340
We provide average results. FPS may differ, depending on game version, OS and other factors.
SpecificationsFull list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 665
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|4x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
4x 1.8 GHz – Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|5 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 610
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|600 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|2
|Shading units
|288
|96
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|273 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 686
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 48MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|April 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SM6125
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 official site
