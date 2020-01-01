Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 670
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 177K
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 7 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +97%
691
350
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +53%
2022
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +79%
318011
177622
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 615
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|350 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1600
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|August 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM670
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site
Cast your vote
3 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 3
Related Comparisons
- HiSilicon Kirin 980 vs Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G vs Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 vs Samsung Exynos 9810
- Apple A12 Bionic vs Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus vs Samsung Exynos 9810
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 vs Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 vs Snapdragon 670
- HiSilicon Kirin 970 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
- Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 vs Snapdragon 670