We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 (Adreno 615). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 88% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 79%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 177K
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 670
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 7 months later

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +53%
2022
Snapdragon 670
1322
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +79%
318011
Snapdragon 670
177622

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 670

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 256 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 10 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 615
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz 700-750 MHz
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 350 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1600
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 August 2018
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM670
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 670 official site

