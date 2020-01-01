Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 675
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 53%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 207K
- Has the smaller size of the transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Higher GPU frequency (~13%)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 675
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 10 months later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +62%
691
427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +44%
2022
1401
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +53%
318011
207848
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|700-750 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|-
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|Кодеки Aqstic, aptX, aptX HD, aptX Classic, 384 кГц/32-бит
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|October 2018
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM675
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 official site
