Home > Smartphone processors comparison > Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 678 – what's better?

Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 678

Exynos 9810
Exynos 9810
VS
Snapdragon 678
Snapdragon 678

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption, and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Performs 86% better in floating-point computations
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
  • Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 217K
  • Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
  • Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2-years later
  • Higher GPU frequency (~40%)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +45%
2027
Snapdragon 678
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +46%
317051
Snapdragon 678
217188

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 678

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8-A
L1 cache - 16 KB
L2 cache - 256 KB
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 11 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -
TDP 5 W 6 W

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 612
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 572 MHz 800 MHz
Execution units 18 2
Shading units 288 96
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops 354 Gigaflops
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 1866 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 685
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV -

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X12 LTE
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 12
5G support No No
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 600 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 150 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 5
Bluetooth 5.0 5.0
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo

Info

Announced January 2018 December 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SDM678
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site -

Cast your vote

So, which SoC would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related Comparisons

1. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
2. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 845
3. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 9820
4. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Exynos 9825
5. Samsung Exynos 9810 vs Qualcomm Snapdragon 835
6. Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 vs Snapdragon 675

Comments

Please give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 678 and Exynos 9810, or ask any questions
РусскийEnglish