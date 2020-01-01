Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 678
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 678 (Adreno 612). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs, and comprehensive tests in benchmarks, like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
53
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
37
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
51
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Performs 86% better in floating-point computations
- Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
- 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
- Shows significantly better (up to 46%) AnTuTu 8 score – 317K vs 217K
- Has a smaller size transistor (10 versus 11 nm)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 678
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 2-years later
- Higher GPU frequency (~40%)
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +54%
686
445
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +45%
2027
1400
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +46%
317051
217188
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.2 GHz – Kryo 460 Gold (Cortex-A76)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 460 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2000 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L1 cache
|-
|16 KB
|L2 cache
|-
|256 KB
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Process
|10 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|-
|TDP
|5 W
|6 W
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 612
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|572 MHz
|800 MHz
|Execution units
|18
|2
|Shading units
|288
|96
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|354 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.1
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|14.9 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Hexagon 685
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|2520 x 1080
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|2x 16MP, 1x 25MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 30FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|-
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X12 LTE
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 12
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 600 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|5
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|December 2020
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM678
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|-
