Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 690

We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 (Adreno 619L). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Benchmarks
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General comparison of performance, power consumption and other indicators
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score

Key Differences

Main differences and advantages of each chip
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
  • Supports 80% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 14.9 GB/s)
  • 45% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2000 MHz)
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 690
  • Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
  • Announced 2 years and 6 months later
  • Has the smaller size of the transistor (8 versus 10 nm)

Benchmarks

Performance tests in popular benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +11%
2022
Snapdragon 690
1820
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810
318011
Snapdragon 690 +2%
323200

Specifications

Full list of technical specifications of Exynos 9810 and Snapdragon 690

CPU

Architecture 4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55		 2x 2 GHz – Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
Cores 8 8
Frequency 2900 MHz 2000 MHz
Instruction set ARMv8.2-A ARMv8.2-A
L3 cache 4 MB -
Process 10 nanometers 8 nanometers
Transistor count 5.3 billion -

Graphics

GPU name Mali-G72MP18 Adreno 619L
Architecture Bifrost Adreno 600
GPU frequency 850 MHz -
Cores 18 -
Number of ALUs - 128
FLOPS 658 Gigaflops -
Vulkan version 1.0 1.1
OpenCL version 2.0 2.0
DirectX version 12 12

Memory

Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory frequency 1800 MHz 2133 MHz
Bus 4x 16 Bit 2x 16 Bit
Max bandwidth 26.82 Gbit/s 14.9 Gbit/s
Max size 6 GB 8 GB

Multimedia (ISP)

Neural processor (NPU) Yes Hexagon 692
Storage type UFS 2.1 eMMC 5.1, UFS 2.1, UFS 3.0
Max display resolution 3840 x 2160 2520 x 1080
Max camera resolution 1x 24MP, 2x 16MP 1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
Video capture 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video playback 4K at 120FPS 4K at 30FPS
Video codecs H.264, H.265, VP9 H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
Audio codecs AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV AAC, AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV

Connectivity

Modem Shannon 360 LTE X51
4G support LTE Cat. 19 LTE Cat. 18
5G support No Yes
Download speed Up to 1200 Mbps Up to 1200 Mbps
Upload speed Up to 200 Mbps Up to 200 Mbps
Wi-Fi 5 6
Bluetooth 5.0 5.1
Navigation GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS, NAVIC

Info

Announced January 2018 June 2020
Class Flagship Mid range
Model number - SM6350
Official page Samsung Exynos 9810 official site Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 official site

Comments

Here you can give your opinion on the comparison of Snapdragon 690 and Exynos 9810 or ask any questions
