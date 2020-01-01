Exynos 9810 vs Snapdragon 712
We compared two 8-core processors: Samsung Exynos 9810 (with Mali-G72MP18 graphics) and Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 (Adreno 616). Here you will find the pros and cons of each chip, technical specs and comprehensive tests in benchmarks like AnTuTu and Geekbench.
Review
CPU Performance
Single and multi-core processor tests
54
Gaming Performance
GPU performance in games and OpenCL/Vulcan
55
Battery life
Efficiency of battery consumption
60
NanoReview Score
Overall chip score
57
Key Differences
Pros of Samsung Exynos 9810
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size than the Snapdragon 712
- Performs 2.1x better in floating-point computations
- Supports 93% higher memory bandwidth (26.82 against 13.91 GB/s)
- Higher GPU frequency (~55%)
- Shows significantly better (up to 41%) AnTuTu 8 score – 318K vs 225K
- 26% higher CPU clock speed (2900 vs 2300 MHz)
- Better instruction set architecture
Pros of Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
- Developers optimize games for Snapdragon processors more often than for Exynos
- Announced 1 year and 1 month later
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Exynos 9810 +69%
691
409
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Exynos 9810 +32%
2022
1533
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Exynos 9810 +41%
318011
225395
Specifications
CPU
|Architecture
|4x 2.9 GHz – Exynos M3
4x 1.9 GHz – Cortex-A55
|2x 2.3 GHz – Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
6x 1.7 GHz – Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
|Cores
|8
|8
|Frequency
|2900 MHz
|2300 MHz
|Instruction set
|ARMv8.2-A
|ARMv8-A
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|1 MB
|Process
|10 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Transistor count
|5.3 billion
|3 billion
Graphics
|GPU name
|Mali-G72MP18
|Adreno 616
|Architecture
|Bifrost
|Adreno 600
|GPU frequency
|850 MHz
|550 MHz
|Cores
|18
|-
|Number of ALUs
|-
|128
|FLOPS
|658 Gigaflops
|310 Gigaflops
|Vulkan version
|1.0
|1.0
|OpenCL version
|2.0
|2.0
|DirectX version
|12
|12
Memory
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory frequency
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Bus
|4x 16 Bit
|2x 16 Bit
|Max bandwidth
|26.82 Gbit/s
|13.91 Gbit/s
|Max size
|6 GB
|8 GB
Multimedia (ISP)
|Neural processor (NPU)
|Yes
|Qualcomm Hexagon 685 DSP
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Max display resolution
|3840 x 2160
|3360 x 1440
|Max camera resolution
|1x 24MP, 2x 16MP
|1x 192MP, 2x 16MP
|Video capture
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video playback
|4K at 120FPS
|4K at 60FPS
|Video codecs
|H.264, H.265, VP9
|H.264, H.265, VP8, VP9
|Audio codecs
|AIFF, CAF, MP3, MP4, WAV
|AAC LC, MP3, HE-AACv1, HE-AACv2, FLAC
Connectivity
|Modem
|Shannon 360 LTE
|X15
|4G support
|LTE Cat. 19
|LTE Cat. 15
|5G support
|No
|No
|Download speed
|Up to 1200 Mbps
|Up to 800 Mbps
|Upload speed
|Up to 200 Mbps
|Up to 150 Mbps
|Wi-Fi
|5
|6
|Bluetooth
|5.0
|5.0
|Navigation
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
Info
|Announced
|January 2018
|February 2019
|Class
|Flagship
|Mid range
|Model number
|-
|SDM712
|Official page
|Samsung Exynos 9810 official site
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 712 official site
